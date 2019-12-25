By: Editorial Team

Published December 25, 2019, in Headlines

KIND local residents and businesses of Byfleet and Woking are to thank for donating hundreds of pounds worth of toys and gifts to Shooting Star Children’s Hospices this Christmas.

This was the eighth annual Access Self Storage Christmas Charity Appeal, and the team based in Oyster Lane, West Byfleet, were very grateful for the local response.

The team at Access Self Storage Byfleet with some of the sensory toys and dressing up costumes donated by the community of Byfleet and Woking for Shooting Star Children’s Hospices.

“We would like to say a special thank you to Woking News & Mail who have supported us in publicising the appeal, as well as everyone who has gone out of their way to get involved,” said Finlay Bowie, the manager of Access Self Storage Byfleet.

Shooting Star Children’s Hospices work tirelessly to support children with life-limiting conditions as well as their families; from the time of diagnosis to the end of life and throughout bereavement.

Kirstie Barton, community fundraiser at Shooting Star Children’s Hospices said: “We are thrilled to be beneficiaries again in the Access Self Storage Byfleet Christmas appeal which really helps spread the word of what we do in the community. Shooting Star Children’s Hospices need to raise £10 million every year to support the children and families under our care so every little bit helps! We are so grateful to everyone who supported this appeal by donating gifts which will help bring a little cheer this Christmas. Thank you.”

For more on this story, see the 2 January edition of the News & Mail