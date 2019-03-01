By: Editorial Team

Published March 1, 2019, in Woking Business

Chobham Business Club Members were delighted to host the Mayor of Woking Cllr Will Forster, 45th Mayor of Woking, at a business lunch on Friday 15th February at the Rosso Mazaro Italian Restaurant in Chobham attended by 22 members.

HELPING THE HOMELESS – Chobham Business Club Members Craig Bourne, Tricia Matthews, Vivian Woodruff and Richard Whittington present a cheque to Mayor of Woking Cllr Will Forster with owner Diego and Ciro from Rosso Mazara. Picture by Marilyn Taylor

The food was excellent and everyone enjoyed their lunch consisting of a variety of different food. The Mayor of Woking gave a speech regarding his chosen charity for his Mayoral year which is to support Woking’s local homeless charity, the York Road Project, which provides emergency lodging and longer term accommodation and ongoing support to help those experiencing homelessness get back on their feet.

Will explains: “My grandmother used to support this excellent charity and as a result I have grown up in Woking and supporting it too. I was surprised to hear that it has never been the Mayor’s charity before and so I am hoping that I can help raise funds for this very deserving cause, as well as raise awareness on how the people of Woking can best help people who have fallen on hard times.”

Craig Bourne Chairman and Tricia Matthews President of Chobham Business Club were delighted to hand over a cheque to the Mayor in the sum of £250.00, some of this money was raised in a raffle on the day.