By: Editorial Team

Published September 6, 2018, in Woking Business

BUSINESSES in the Thames Valley region now have a chance to enter one of the most prestigious multi-category awards events in the area.

The Thames Valley Business Magazine Awards, now in their 23rd year, have a a tight deadline of less than a month, with final entries due on 28 September. The eight categories acknowledge profitability, innovation and employment as well as the contribution made to the local economic community and the provision of support to culture and charities in the region.

The awards ceremony takes place on 15 November at the, Madejski Stadium, Reading, and will be hosted by BBC Radio Five Live Breakfast presenter, Rachel Burden along with special guest, presenter and journalist, Sir Trevor McDonald.