August 1, 2019

THE Horsell Village Show last Saturday attracted a bumper turnout despite heavy overnight rain and a forecast of showers.

HIGH NOTE – The band No December give an accomplished live performance

On the day, though, the weather was mostly kind, as hundreds enjoyed the event at Horsell C of E Junior School.

The only casualty was the acrobatics, which were cancelled because of the wet grass.

NO SHOW WITHOUT PUNCH – Pauline enjoys a rare moment of quiet before the mayhem resumes

The show, which has been established for more than 150 years, included such favourites such as the Chobham Morris dancers, a Punch & Judy show, juggler and coconut shy.

There was also face painting, bouncy castles, and, new this year, live music from the local band No December.

The winners in a host of categories were presented with their award by the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks.

