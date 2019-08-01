THE Horsell Village Show last Saturday attracted a bumper turnout despite heavy overnight rain and a forecast of showers.
On the day, though, the weather was mostly kind, as hundreds enjoyed the event at Horsell C of E Junior School.
The only casualty was the acrobatics, which were cancelled because of the wet grass.
The show, which has been established for more than 150 years, included such favourites such as the Chobham Morris dancers, a Punch & Judy show, juggler and coconut shy.
There was also face painting, bouncy castles, and, new this year, live music from the local band No December.
The winners in a host of categories were presented with their award by the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks.
For the full story and picture spread get the 1 August edition of the News & Mail
