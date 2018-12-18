By: Editorial Team

Published December 18, 2018, in Sport

SHEERWATER entered the history books after three brothers scored for the village side to see off Bagshot 4-2 last Saturday.

It was a moment to savour for the Taylor family after Timmy, Danny and Luke all found themselves among the goals at The Laithwaite Community Stadium.

Danny Taylor scored twice for Sheerwater. Picture by Andy Fitzsimons

It was also a feather in the cap for Sheers’ boss Pete Ruggles who triumphed over his elder brother Phil in the opposition dugout.

After a three-week break, Ruggles junior made four changes to the side that beat Fleet Spurs 4-2, with striker Danny Taylor making only his second start following his move from Abbey Rangers.

The Sheers begun on the front foot and almost got off to a dream start when Danny Taylor was brought down in the box by Kieran Sengelow with just three minutes played.

However, Shane Rideout’s resulting penalty-kick was superbly saved by Adrian Giles.

Despite the early onslaught, it was the visitors who bagged the opener when Kai Parton-Edey was unmarked at the back post to score after 17 minutes.

The Sheers remained the dominant force throughout the first half but were unable to find a way past a stubborn Bagshot defence.

Shane Rideout puts The Baggies’ defence under pressure. Picture by Andy Fitzsimons

The tide of fortune turned in the second-half and The Sheers were more than worthy of their equaliser when Timmy Taylor put the hosts back on level terms eight minutes after the restart.

One soon became two when Luca Scannella’s shot was blocked and ricocheted off Danny Taylor into the net to put the home side 2-1 ahead.

At the other end, The Baggies hit the woodwork, before The Sheers gave themselves a two-goal cushion when substitute Luke Taylor slid the ball through the keeper’s legs to make it 3-1 with 10 minutes remaining.

Danny Perks reduced the arrears in the 85th minute, but it was Danny Taylor who completed the goal-rush, dispossessing a defender, before sliding the ball past Giles to secure all three points.

Speaking to the News & Mail after the win, Pete Ruggles said: “I believe we have the best attack in the league; the Taylor brothers are a revelation, although it was a great team effort.”

For full match report and more pictures, see the News & Mail’s 13 December edition.