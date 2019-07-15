By: Editorial Team

in Headlines

A DISUSED phone box in Brookwood has been transformed into a riot of colour thanks to a floral installation.

The work, by professional window dresser and designer Jodie Pratt, is part of the Brookwood in Bloom project.

The poppy field design inside the phone box

Jodie said she was inspired by all the beautiful poppy fields in Surrey this year and the flower is a central part of the design.

“I created a large wreath stick to adorn the outside of the box and re-created a daisy poppy field which is showcased inside. It looks like some of the plants are growing through. There are also cornflowers and flowers of different colours with some foraging to soften it up,” she said.

The decorated phone box is among more than 30 containers, including a fire grate, a bicycle and a wheelbarrow, dotted along roads that are brightening the village.

The phone box even has its own Instagram page, #Brookwoodinbloomphonebox, which is regularly updated with photos and uplifting messages.

