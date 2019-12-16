By: Editorial Team

Published December 16, 2019, in Woking Business

BROOKLANDS Museum in Weybridge has been named ‘Tourist attraction of the year’ at the prestigious Surrey Business Awards 2019 for its unique visitor experience and community initiatives.

Presented by the award-winning broadcaster and comedian, Mark Dolan, the evening held at Epsom Downs Racecourse on 21st November recognised many start-up companies, charities and professional services for their work.

Alongside Brooklands Museum, other well-known venues across the county competed for the Tourist Attraction of the Year award, including Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking, Painshill Park, Cobham and the Silent Pool Gin Distillery in Albury.

Tamalie Newbury, Director and CEO of Brooklands Museum said:

“We are so very excited that we won this award! Our nomination covered every element of what we do that not only makes Brooklands Museum such a great place for visitors, but which also gives something back to many people in our community and inspires people to shape their futures through the stories we tell of what people accomplished here.

This is an award for our team, our volunteers and everyone else who helps and supports the Museum, it’s great that our efforts have been recognised. We have a lot planned over the next couple of years that will make Brooklands Museum an even more exciting place to visit, you should all come and see it for yourselves!”

As well as the vast collections of cars, motorcycles, aircraft and the dynamic events programme that runs throughout the year, there are opportunities to learn a variety of skills, join a 7,000-strong Volunteer force or participate in one of the many motoring events on site. Brooklands also welcomes families on the autism spectrum with special openings, hosts a reminiscence café for those affected by dementia and welcomes over 15,000 school children from in and around the County on organised trips.

The Museum is open all year round and details of its work, collections, events and how to become involved in many opportunities can be found by visiting www.brooklandsmuseum.com.

For the full story get the 12 December edition of the News & Mail