Published June 14, 2019

FROM broadcasting legends to ballet, Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre is to host a series of one-off shows from Wednesday to Saturday next week, 19-22 June.

First up is John Sergeant, former chief political correspondent for the BBC and ITN political Editor who many people remember better for his quirky performances on Strictly Come Dancing.



John Sergeant reveals a collection of anecdotes from his life at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre next Wednesday

In An Audience with John Sergeant on Wednesday, the audience will hear stories and anecdotes from the Have I Got News for You, The One Show, QI, Room 101 and, of course, the world of politics.

Two ballets will then take over the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre stage. Coppélia (Thursday) tells the story of an eccentric toymaker and his beloved doll, while Giselle (Friday) tells how Giselle, a peasant girl, falls in love with Count Albrecht, who has told her he is a villager named Loys. Her discovery of his true identity has devastating consequences.

An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson (Saturday 22) sees a visit by a man who has interviewed more than 2,000 of the most important cultural figures of the 20th and 21st centuries. He’ll discuss as many of them as they get through in conversation with his son Mike.