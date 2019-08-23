By: Editorial Team

Published August 23, 2019, in Entertainment

SINGER songwriter duo Ferris & Sylvester played Glastonbury this year… five times!

“It was the first time for both of us and that made it really special,” explains Issy Ferris. “But doing five sets over the weekend was exhausting and meant we were wheeling our gear around in a wagon most of the time, having people recognise us as we sweated up the hills.

COMING TO GUILDFORD – Ferris & Sylvester enjoyed their five performances at Glastonbury

“But each show was worth it. A huge highlight was playing the BBC Introducing Stage. It was such an honour and the crowd was amazing.

“There’s always so much going on at Glastonbury and we were terrified no one would show up to watch. But people came and sang along with us, which was the best feeling.”

If you missed Issy and Archie Sylvester at Glastonbury, there’s a chance to catch them in a much more intimate setting when they bring their blend of country and rockabilly to the Boileroom, Guildford, on Tuesday 3 September.