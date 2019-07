By: Editorial Team

Published July 24, 2019, in Entertainment

STRICTLY Come Dancing star Brendan Cole has been announced as one of the stars of this year’s Woking panto.

Strictly star Brendan Cole

The professional dancer will play the Genie of the ring in Aladdin at the New Victoria Theatre, joined by TV star Bobby Davro, who will take on the role of Wishee Washee.

Aladdin will run from Friday 6 December until Sunday 5 January – tickets already available on the ATG Tickets website.

For more details, see the 25 July edition of the News & Mail