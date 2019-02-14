By: Editorial Team

Published February 14, 2019, in Other News

CHARITIES and community groups have received more than £10,000 from the proceeds of the 2018 Ripley bonfire and fireworks celebrations.

BENEFICIARIES: Bonfire association chairman Vernon Wood, first right, representatives from the over-60s club, the village cubs and scouts, the air ambulance, Surrey Search & Rescue, SERVE and the hospice charity

Cheque presentations by the Ripley Bonfire Association took place at the village cricket club on Sunday 3 February.

Bonfire association chairman Vernon Wood said: “I would like to thank the bonfire builders, who work selflessly every weekend in October, everyone who tidies up our green after the event, and all supporters, volunteers and committee members who have made the event such a success.”

The chairman of Ripley Parish Council, Jennie Cliff, congratulated the bonfire committee for supporting local organisations.

“The over-60s are grateful for the wealth of opportunity given to them, and it’s lovely to see organisations such as Surrey Search & Rescue benefit from our event,” she said.

Liz Cussans, the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices HR director, added: “I would like to thank the bonfire committee and Ripley residents for their much-appreciated support.”

