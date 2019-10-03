By: Editorial Team

Published October 3, 2019, in Other News

COMEDIAN Bobby Davro visited patients and staff at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice in Goldsworth Park ahead of his annual fundraising gala for the charity.

Davro was accompanied by impressionist Danny Posthill, who was a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent in 2015 in a visit to the Wellbeing Centre and then the ward.

Bobby pops in to visit Pauline and John Erridge and Bernard Eyre at the WSB Wellbeing Centre

The Gala Spectacular will be held on Sunday 27 October at the New Victoria Theatre. The comedian is a longstanding supporter of the hospice after his mother was cared for by the Sam Beare Hospice in Weybridge.

Kerry Bennett, the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices marketing director, said: “It was a pleasure to have Bobby and Danny visit us at the hospice and we are all really looking forward to the Gala Spectacular.

Bobby Davro with flyers for his fundraising show later this month

“On behalf of all those they made smile we thank them both for taking the time out of their busy schedules”.

The hospices deliver 8,760 hours of care and support to 2,000 patients each year. More than 70% of this is done in patients’ homes for in care or nursing homes.

Patients are primarily from Woking, Surrey Heath, north Guildford, Spelthorne, West Elmbridge and Runnymede but the hospice also cares for some people outside this region.

The charity needs to raise more than £8 million a year to provide its services, which are free of charge.

To buy tickets of the Gala Spectacular show, visit wsbhopsuces.co.uk/bobbydavro or call the hospices’ fundraising team on 01483 742771

For more pictures get the 3 October edition of the News & Mail (Pictures by Terry Habgood)