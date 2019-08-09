By: Editorial Team

Published August 9, 2019, in Other News

COINCIDING with the first Pride in Surrey event, Surrey Music has announced the launch of Surrey Rainbow Choir, the first LGBTQ+ choir in Surrey.

The well-established community music society, which champions local causes and has raised in excess of £200,000 for charitable purposes since its formation in 2005, is no stranger to forming successful choirs – it already comprises the 130-strong mixed voice Elmbridge Choir, and the 90-voice Elmbridge Ladies Choir.

Clilff van Tonder, founder of Surrey Music

“Anyone over 16 who identifies as LGBTQ+ and who has a passion for singing, whether it’s a yearning to unleash their inner diva or simply a desire to find a safe space to express themselves and use their voice, this is the choir for them,” said Cliff van Tonder, founder and CEO of Surrey Music.

As well as singing members, Surrey Music is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic choir leader or musical director to be part of establishing and building the choir.

Anyone interested in joining this brand new, friendly, non-audition and non-judgemental choir, either as a singer or a leader, can register their interest by visiting www.rainbowchoir.com or visit the Surrey Rainbow Choir stall at Pride in Surrey in Woking Park on Saturday 10 August to find out more.

For the full story get the 8 August edition of the News & Mail