By: Editorial Team

Published August 9, 2019, in Entertainment

FOLLOWING sell-out performances of Cats last year, the dynamic Biz Theatre School returns to Woking next week with Chicago (High School Edition).

The Biz Theatre School returns with ol’ razzle dazzle

It is a specially adapted version of the classic musical that maintains the plot, score and Fosse-styled choreography, but makes it more appropriate for both young and old audience members to enjoy.

Set in the 1920s and telling the stories of vaudevillians Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, both charged with murder, it takes the audience to night clubs and to prison and the merry murderesses to celebrity and ultimately freedom.

Songs include All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango, When You’re Good To Mama, Mr Cellophane, and of course, Razzle Dazzle. Once again, the Biz summer school production will be raising money for children’s hospice charity Shooting Star Chase, and Chicago comes to the Rhoda McGaw Theatre on Friday 16 August and Saturday 17 August.

Contact the box office on 0844 871 7645 or visit www.thebizgroup.co.uk