THE new children’s nursery at Bisley Primary School has been officially launched with a ribbon cutting and celebration party.
Foxcubs, the first teacher-led term time only nursery for two to four-year-olds, opened at the beginning of term and was immediately popular.
“Everything has gone very smoothly, and we were pretty much full from day one,” said headteacher Clare McConnell.
The official launch was attended by children and their parents, with some governors and Surrey Early Years staff also invited.
The nursery offers 15 or 30 hour placements including wrap around care options.
