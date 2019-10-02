By: Editorial Team

Published October 2, 2019, in Other News

THE new children’s nursery at Bisley Primary School has been officially launched with a ribbon cutting and celebration party.

Nursery leader Anna Pilkington, with staff members Lizzie Charters and Jess Spink and children, cuts the ribbon to officially open Foxcubs

Foxcubs, the first teacher-led term time only nursery for two to four-year-olds, opened at the beginning of term and was immediately popular.

Time for a rest with a staff member

“Everything has gone very smoothly, and we were pretty much full from day one,” said headteacher Clare McConnell.

The official launch was attended by children and their parents, with some governors and Surrey Early Years staff also invited.

The nursery offers 15 or 30 hour placements including wrap around care options.