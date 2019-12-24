By: Editorial Team

Published December 24, 2019, in Headlines

A FESTIVE lunch celebration was held for volunteers at the local Christian charity Engage Woking Schools along with representatives of local churches with the Bishop of Dorking and the Mayor of Woking as guests of honour.

The Right Rev Dr Jo Bailey Wells told the event, held at Andy’s Café in the St Andrew’s Church Centre in Goldsworth Park, that she was honoured to promote the work of Engage.

Beryl Hunwicks, the Mayor of Woking, the Right Rev Dr Jo Bailey Wells, the Bishop of Dorking and Shelley Blunden, the event organiser

“Religious literacy in society is at an all-time low,” the bishop said. “. Faith is seen as an exotic thing. Matters of faith are equated with particular ethnic groups.”

The bishop said the only way to address some of the misunderstandings between different faiths was through the young in their school curriculum.

Cllr Beryl Hunwicks said that Engage works to encourage and support a Christian presence in 35 local primary and secondary schools and in Woking College and reaches thousands of students and primary school children each year.

Cllr Hunwick is a previous trustee of the charity.

“When I visit schools children say they really look forward to visits by Engage,” she said, adding

“what you are doing is amazing. You are making a big difference to the people of this town.”

For more information, viisit www.engagewoking.org, email office@engagewoking.org or call 01483 901891