By: Editorial Team

Published September 6, 2018, in Headlines

TACO Bell Woking is turning one and to celebrate they are giving away a free birthday burrito to all burrito lovers who are born in September.

“It has been a fantastic first year for the team here in Woking and to say thank you for the support and to mark the occasion, we want to throw a banger of a celebration this weekend, with a free burrito for our customers who share a September birthday with us,” said store manager Georgia.

“Whether you choose to go for our delicious cheesy double melt birthday burrito or opt for the vegetarian option, we look forward to sharing the celebrations with Woking.”

This weekend, 8-9 September, the Mexican-inspired restaurant, which opened on 5 September last year, will be extending its birthday celebrations, giving burrito fans who share a September birthday, a free birthday burrito from the popular menu. For vegetarians, the cheesy double melt birthday burrito can be swapped for the bean burrito, so whether you’re a meat eater or a veggie, there will be a burrito that will just be the icing on the cake!

To claim a free burrito, visitors to the restaurant on Chertsey Road this weekend simply have to show their ID when ordering their meal.