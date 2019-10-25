By: Editorial Team

Published October 25, 2019, in Other News

MOTORCYCLE enthusiasts rode from Surrey to Belgium for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the city of Mons and in honour of the Woking biker who was to have led their trip.

Helen, Sandy and Maggie wearing the special T-shirt printed for the trip to Mons

The journey, by the Hogsback Chapter of the Harley-Davidson owners group, involved 33 bikes with 16 pillion passengers.

They travelled to Folkestone and then on to Calais via the Eurotunnel shuttle train before covering the 123 miles to Mons.

The journey was to have been led by active Hogsback Chapter member Cliff Michie, who died in December last year aged 62.

Cliff Mitchie, a much-loved club member of the Hogsback Chapter

Cliff was a road crew member, which involved him in planning and leading many rides over the years and looking after all those accompanying him.

Dell Evans, the chapter director who led the trip to Mons, said Cliff was a much-loved club member. “He was always going out of his way to welcome new members and always the first on the dance floor at events and weekends away,” he added.

The group was escorted to their hotel by members of the Mons chapter, who are also uniformed motorcycle police officers.

The visit included stops at a military flea market and the Mons Harley-Davidson dealership.

Dell said the hospitality from the Mons Chapter was outstanding.

“We must also thank Cliff Michie, whose trip it should have been and which we did in his memory,” he added.

For the full story and pictures, get the 24 October edition of the News & Mail