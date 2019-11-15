By: Editorial Team

Published November 15, 2019, in Other News

CHRIST Church, Woking, is to host the launch of a charity cookbook that aims to help Indian HIV/AIDS victims to live life to the fullest.

Beena Philips presents Cook With Beena at a special event this Saturday, 16 November, from 7pm, ahead of World AIDS Day on 1 December.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – Beena takes particular care selecting her ingredients

With her husband, Martin, Beena founded the Bethesda Life Centre in Goa to care for HIV-positive women who were abandoned by their families; orphans; children of HIV/AIDS-affected parents; children of commercial sex workers; and children of parents with leprosy and incurable diseases. India has the second-highest infection rates of HIV/AIDS in the world.

Many volunteer workers travel from the UK to Goa to help the charity, including several from Woking, hence the book being launched here.

SPEAKING VOLUMES – The charity cookbook which will be launched at Christ Church

The launch will feature a photography exhibition, recipe samples, stories from the centre, music and an interview with Beena.

Beena said: “This project is very close to my heart, as it includes both the things I’m very passionate about: food, and uplifting the lives of women and children.”

The proceeds from the book will go to the charity.

Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk. Cook With Beena costs £25 and is available to buy from www.cookwithbeena.com. Beena’s website also documents the work of the Bethesda Life Centre, and has details on how to donate.

