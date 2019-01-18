By: Vicky

Published January 18, 2019, in Woking Business

A SURVEYING firm based in Woking is looking for new staff in a job that offers the opportunity to travel and explore the country.

Macleod Simmonds, whose Surrey office is in the Boundary Business Centre in the town centre is looking to expand its team and has a selection of roles available from trainee to Qualified Surveyor.

The firm, whose head office is in Chichester, is involved in some of the most exciting engineering projects in the country and has pioneered sub-surface radar technologies as well as more traditional and drone methods.

The projects it is working on include the East-West super cycle highway in London and developments in the City of London in areas of high archaeological significance.

The firm was awarded the prestigious Most Innovative Highway Authority Award at the 2018 Highways Awards for its work at Aldgate Square in London, with the judges praising “very positive outcomes achieved from the highways project that has shown excellent practice and new ways of working.”

Matt Cook, a utility mapping surveyor, joined Macleod Simmonds two years ago as a trainee and now helps to train new recruits alongside travelling around the country to work on some of the highest profile construction projects in the UK.

“The technology available at Macleod Simmonds is some of the best in the industry,” Matt said. “My favourite is the new Stream-C we use; it looks like a stealth bomber!’

Jon Bottomley, a senior surveyor, joined the team in June last year with 13 years’ experience in the industry.

“Working as a surveyor will give you the opportunity to travel all over the country and spend lots of time outside,” Jon said.

“One of the things that initially attracted me to work as a surveyor was the mix of office-based computer work and work out on site. A surveying career offers a nice amount of variety,” he added.

FOR more information visit www.macleodsimmonds.com/surveying-careers or call 0330 6781115.