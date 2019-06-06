By: Editorial Team

BOYS and girls from the Woking area joined more than 500 fledgling Scouts and their leaders from across Surrey for a Beavers Go Wild camp at Bentley Copse Activity Centre.

Beavers with some “friends” they met in the woods

Members of West Byfleet, 8th Woking, 1st Send, 1st Knaphill, Goldsworth Park, 1st St John’s and Brookwood Scout groups enjoyed a weekend of camping and activities.

More than 50 opportunities were on offer, including archery, go-karts, climbing, caving, assault course, firelighting. The Beavers – aged six to eight – also got to learn about malaria from the Surrey Scouts international team.

A group of intrepid Beavers prepare to take on the climbing wall

Six-year-old James said: “I had lots of fun and I enjoyed the cave maze best.”

Sarah, aged seven, added: “The best bit of the weekend was the climbing. I was scared at first, but I got to the top.”

The assistant county commissioner for Beaver Scout, Denise Iverson, commented: “It was great meeting all the youngsters and seeing over 500 Beavers and leaders have a great time.”

