BOYS and girls from the Woking area joined more than 500 fledgling Scouts and their leaders from across Surrey for a Beavers Go Wild camp at Bentley Copse Activity Centre.
Members of West Byfleet, 8th Woking, 1st Send, 1st Knaphill, Goldsworth Park, 1st St John’s and Brookwood Scout groups enjoyed a weekend of camping and activities.
More than 50 opportunities were on offer, including archery, go-karts, climbing, caving, assault course, firelighting. The Beavers – aged six to eight – also got to learn about malaria from the Surrey Scouts international team.
Six-year-old James said: “I had lots of fun and I enjoyed the cave maze best.”
Sarah, aged seven, added: “The best bit of the weekend was the climbing. I was scared at first, but I got to the top.”
The assistant county commissioner for Beaver Scout, Denise Iverson, commented: “It was great meeting all the youngsters and seeing over 500 Beavers and leaders have a great time.”
