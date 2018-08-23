By: Vicky

Published August 23, 2018, in Headlines

HUNDREDS of people turned out to applaud the expertise of specialist haulage company drivers as they manoeuvred a 143 tonne load through several miles of narrow roads on Sunday.

Their 68-metre long convoy – towing lorry, trailer and pushing lorry – was delivering a huge transformer to the National Grid sub-station at New Haw.

Crowds watched as the load travelled from the M25 junction at Chertsey to the Six Crossroads at Horsell and then on through Woodham to the electricity complex at Parkside.

Our photograph was taken by Timothy Dodd-Wilson, capturing the moment as the drivers negotiated the roundabout in the middle of New Haw.