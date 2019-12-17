By: Editorial Team

Published December 17, 2019, in Other News

BARNSBURY Primary School and Nursery has been awarded the prestigious Primary Science Quality Mark for its commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning.

Barnsbury is one of just 300 schools to win this nationally-recognised prize, which is led by the University of Hertfordshire’s School of Education in partnership with the Primary Science Teaching Trust.

CLASS ACT – Anna Healy with the award and some of her science group, (left to right), Carrie-Ann, Malachy, Archie, Roksana, Riley and Eden

Lead science teacher Anna Healy attended the awards ceremony in London and brought back a certificate to display at the school.

Anna said: “Taking part in the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) allowed the school to reflect on what was going well and what could be improved over the year. It helped to strengthen the teaching of science, and to raise the profile of science with pupils, staff, parents and governors.”

The PSQM programme had enabled the school to further develop strong links with Hoe Valley secondary school and Kingston University.

