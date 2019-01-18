By: Editorial Team

Published January 18, 2019, in Entertainment

THE West End dancefloor will come to Woking on Sunday 27 January at 3pm when ballroom stars Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag bring their new show to town.

In Dance Those Magical Musicals they’ll do just that, Their choreography will be set to theatrical favourites like The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street, Hairspray, Cabaret, Wicked, Top Hat and Jersey Boys.

The duo will be joined on stage at the New Victoria Theatre by Strictly Come Dancing singer Lance Ellington, the London Concert Orchestra with conductor Richard Balcombe and a West End dance ensemble.