By: Editorial Team

Published October 2, 2018, in Sport

CHOBHAM fell to their third successive league defeat after they again faltered against Tottonians 14-10 down on the South Coast.

After a positive start to their 2018-19 London One South campaign, Chob have fallen away of the late, and Saturday’s defeat was testament to that.

With several faces missing from the previous week’s defeat at home to Westcombe Park, player coach Ryan Gregory was forced to reshuffle the pack ahead of the trip to Hampshire.

Fixtures against Tottonians have traditionally been fairly tight affairs, and last Saturday was no different.

In a closely fought first 40 minutes, both teams were locked at 3-3 going into the break, with a penalty apiece.

After the restart, Chob notably struggled to find their rhythm in the final third; much to the frustration of the Chobham faithful and coaches alike.

Chobham nigh on dominated play in the latter stages of the match, but they were unable to turn their possession and pressure into points.

In the end, Totts’ resilience showed, and they held out for an incredibly important win in a match where the outcome could have, and perhaps should have, been so different.

For full report and pictures, see the 4 October edition of the News & Mail