Published January 17, 2019, in Headlines

FIRST aiders who looked after children injured in the Woking fireworks night funfair incident have been presented with special awards.

Nine members of the town’s Red Cross unit received certificates for their compassionate action when they treated young people who fell from an inflatable slide.

The first aiders who tended the injured children at the fireworks night incident with Red Cross national director Ian Killick and Woking Mayor Will Forster

The presentations were made by the British Red Cross events first aid and ambulance support director, Ian Killick, during a ceremony at the unit’s headquarters on Thursday last week.

Those who received certificates were the duty officer for the night, Raymond Reed, incident officer Ian Pennells and first aiders Ken Haley, Lauren Jelly, Malcolm Cron, Kirsty Wright, Vicky Bowles and Sophie Barnes.

Mick Bullen, who was called in from home to help staff the first aid post during the incident, also got the commendation.

The Red Cross members were on duty when several children tumbled from the top of the slide in Woking Park on the evening of Saturday 3 November. They gave first aid to the injured before the arrival of paramedics.

Eight children were taken to hospital by ambulance and helicopter, with injuries ranging from bumped heads to a suspected broken pelvis.

