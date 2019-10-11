By: Editorial Team

Published October 11, 2019, in Entertainment

There’s a controversial new president in the White House, and racial tensions are on the rise…

That’s the background for Two Trains Running, but the play is not set now. Instead, it is Pittsburgh, 1969, and the regulars of Memphis Lee’s restaurant are struggling to cope with the turbulence of a rapidly changing world. The diner is in threat of being torn down, a casualty of the city’s renovation project that is sweeping away the buildings of a community, but not its spirit.

EARNEST DISCUSSIONS -Memphis Lee’s restaurant during a defining moment of US history

American playwright August Wilson paints a vivid portrait of everyday lives in this defining moment of American history and Two Trains Running won a string of awards after opening on Broadway in 1992. Now the play has been revived by director Sir Peter Hall and the tour will play at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, from Tuesday (15 Oct) until Saturday 19 October.