By: Editorial Team

Published July 2, 2019, in Headlines

LOCAL mother Katie Jackson has been recognised as Resident of the Year at the A2Dominion annual awards ceremony.

Katie, 24, who lives in Maybury, was praised as an outstanding example of a resident facing adversity and changing their life, and the lives of others, for the better.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE – Resident of the Year award winner Katie Jackson, centre, with Dawn Wightman, director of housing services at A2Dominion, and Kay Soyemi, who presented Katie with her award

“I’m honestly shocked at winning this award and feel really emotional,” Katie said. “I was homeless with a young son before A2Dominion assisted me with accommodation, and the support I’ve received from them since has been amazing.

A2Dominion is a residential property group with more than 37,000 homes across London and southern England.

Katie lives on Lancaster Close, one of A2Dominion’s young parents’ schemes, and also volunteers there.

Julie Brooker, employment advisor at A2Dominion who nominated Katie, said: “Katie has worked incredibly hard at turning her life around and is a valuable member of the Care and Support Funding Panel.

“She has not only improved her own situation, but is now mentoring other young people and inspiring them to do the same. She is a truly deserving winner of this award.”

