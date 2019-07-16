By: Editorial Team

Published July 16, 2019, in Other News

THE dedicated neonatal charity for St Peter’s Hospital is to receive £103,000, its largest single donation.

The money, for Little Roo, was largely raised at an auction during the sixth anniversary party of Talon outdoor media agency, held at the Café De Paris, London.

(Left to Right) Sarah Jane Robertson, Matron – Debbie Smith, Sister, Charlie Perret and baby daughter Aurelia, Dr. Tracy Lawson, Anna Sanchez, Staff Nurse and Tom Perrett

Little Roo was nominated as charity of the year by Talon after the daughter of one of its directors, Tom Perrett, was cared for by the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Aurelia was born at 34 weeks in St Peter’s on 3 July 2017 and spent three weeks in the unit.

Her mum, Charlie Perrett, said: “We are so grateful for the incredible care she was given and immense support we got from everyone, doctors, nurses and all the staff at the neonatal intensive care unit.”

St Peter’s Consultant neonatologist and pediatrician Dr Tracy Lawson commented: “We were all delighted to see Aurelia. It is her second birthday and what a beautiful little girl she is growing up to be.

“She was born prematurely and also received therapeutic hypothermia, a treatment usually used for term babies but was felt would be beneficial for Aurelia at the time.

“The Little Roo charity supports our neonatal unit, allowing us to provide the best equipment and care for extremely sick babies and their families.”