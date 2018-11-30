By: Vicky

Published November 30, 2018, in Woking Business

THE Woking town centre Christmas tree has been installed after being donated by the Woking Asian Business Forum.

This is the 11th year that the WABF has presented a tree to the residents of Woking.

The 34-ft tree was put in place in time for the panto-themed Big Christmas Lights Switch-On in Jubilee Square.

It was presented to the High Sheriff of Surrey, Jim Glover, by WABF chairman Shahid Azeem, who said: “The Woking Asian Business Forum is delighted to once again sponsor Woking town centre’s fabulous Christmas Tree.

“The festive season is always a time for friends and family to come together and a tree is always the focal point of these celebrations.

“We live in a most multicultural society with great relations and it is vital that we celebrate our community.”

Mr Glover said: “It is always a delightful time of year when Christmas Trees appear in town centres across Surrey.

“The continued support of the Woking Asian Business Forum reflects the strong community spirit that is enjoyed in Woking, and a reminder that no matter what race or religion you are, Christmas is a time for giving and being thankful.”

The tree will stay in place until early January when it will be taken down and recycled via a large wood-chipping machine.

FOR more information about events across Woking borough during the festive season, visit www.celebratewoking.info