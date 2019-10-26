By: Editorial Team

Published October 26, 2019, in Other News

GUY Fawkes Night and Halloween will feature in the half-term activities at Woking’s Lightbox gallery next week.

There will be a combination of drop-in family workshops and bookable activities on offer, starting with designing your own Halloween lanterns on Tuesday (29 October). Suitable for ages 5-7 years, this must be booked in advance.

GO WITH THE GLOW – Youngsters can design a Halloween lantern at The Lightbox next week

Wednesday (30 October) will have three activities on offer. Once Upon a Pillow Fight for ages 3+ is an interactive storytelling play, while Acrobalance for ages 7-11 will see the cast of Once Upon a Pillow Fight teach children and their adults new tricks. There’s also a free drop-in workshop making spooky spiders from recycled materials, anytime between 1.30-4pm.

On Halloween (Thursday 31 October), visitors can learn the basics of stop-frame animation through storyboarding in a full-day workshop.

You can end the week with a bang by making Firework Rockets or exploding Fizzy Rockets on Friday 1 November. Drop in anytime between 1.30-4pm.

For further details on activities, prices and booking, please visit thelightbox.org.uk or call 01483 737800

For more on this story, get the 24 October edition of the News & Mail