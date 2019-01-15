By: Editorial Team

Published January 15, 2019, in Headlines

A WOKING artist has been named a winner in the Liberty of London Open Call competition, looking for the next big artistic talent in the UK.

Emma Hill was one of four winners, her abstract painting picked out from more than 5,100 entries.

“I saw an instagram post for the Liberty Open Call and submitted immediately with an abstract painting I had finished the night before: Graffiti Summer,” said Emma.

Emma Hill in front of her graffiti inspired painting

She describes her work as “raw, self-expressive and contemporary, blurring the lines between impressionism and graffiti”.

Some weeks after submitting her entry, Emma was informed that she was one of twelve artists who had been shortlisted.

“I was both delighted and shocked to hear that I had been shortlisted from such a large number of entries around the country,” she said. “Then when I was told that I was one of the four winning entries, I had to pinch myself, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t have wished for a better Christmas present.”

Emma has a BA in Art History and Scandinavian Studies. With no practical training she considers herself self-taught. She feels her creative journey began when she worked as cabin crew travelling the world with British Airways.

Married with two daughters, who she calls her “greatest influence and hardest critics”, Emma also works as an art instructor at Arthouse Unlimited, a Godalming- based charity working with artists living with complex epilepsy and learning difficulties.



“Mostly, I am inspired by nature: its repeat in pattern, the colours and changes of the seasons, but predominantly, I am intrigued and fascinated by the sea and the sky.”

Later this month, Emma and the other winners will visit Liberty’s London store to work with designers to turn the winning artworks into iconic Liberty fabric. In February, they will visit the company’s printing mill in Milan, Italy to see the fabrics being printed.

Each of the winners will receive their winning fabric designs which will also be documented in Liberty’s historical archives. All of the winning designs will be available to purchase in-store or on-line in May.

“Being a winner in the Liberty Open Call has given me a huge boost. It gives me the opportunity to share my work on a larger platform and I am looking forward to taking my art to another level: pushing the boundaries and possibilities of my artwork even further,” she said.

For more of Emma’s work, visit her website www.emmahill.co.uk.