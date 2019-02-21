By: Editorial Team

Published February 21, 2019, in Headlines

ARMED police were deployed in Woking on Wednesday, following reports a man was threatened with a knife.

The victim said he was in his car on Balfour Avenue around 4.15pm on 20 February, when three men approached him, one armed with a large knife, and attempted to stab him through the car window.

Following a search of the surrounding area, three men were arrested in Knaphill under suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and causing criminal damage.

Investigating officer PC Jasmine Smith said: “This was a serious incident.

“I’m thankful for the support from our firearms officers as, when it comes to suspects reportedly in possession of a knife, we will take no chances.

“Our message to those who carry a knife or those thinking of carrying a knife is that it does not protect you and in fact it makes you more vulnerable and places you in danger of serious harm.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and if you do have any information about this incident, please let us know.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or tell online via http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore quoting reference PR/45190018780.

You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

