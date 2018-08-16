By: Editorial Team

Published August 16, 2018, in Other News

POLICE officers are appealing for witness following a sexual assault in Chobham on Monday, 13 August.

The incident occurred between the hours of 12pm and 1pm.

An elderly woman was walking her dog in Chobham Place Woods when a man is alleged to have inappropriately touched her and exposed himself to others in the car park.

“We take all reports of sexual assault extremely seriously. We are carrying out an extensive investigation to find out what happened, with extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance,” said Constable Samantha Holloway from the Surrey Heath Area Policing Team.

“No other reports of a similar incident in the area have been received,” she added.

“Anyone with any information should contact Surrey police on 101 or report online at https://report.police.uk/ and quote reference number PR/45180086937.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.