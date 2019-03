By: Editorial Team

Published March 15, 2019, in Entertainment

ADAM Ant will play his landmark Friend or Foe album in its entirety as well as classic chart-topping singles and personal favourites when he heads out on tour at the end of this year.

Friend or Foe album was his first album as a solo artist after leaving the Ants and included three hit singles, Goody Two Shoes, Friend or Foe and Desperate But Not Serious. Adam’s tour reaches G Live, Guildford, on Monday 9 December.