By: Editorial Team

Published April 29, 2019, in Other News

THE League Against Cruel Sports was chosen by residents to receive proceeds from the sale of second hand goods at the Martyrs Lane community tip in Woking.

Louise Morton hands over a cheque for £1,432.75 to League Against Cruel Sports chief executive Andy Knott

The animal welfare charity is a beneficiary of money taken at the Revive shop, which sells reusable items taken to the recycling centre by the public.

It was presented with £1,432.75 – 10 per cent of the quarterly proceeds from the shop, whose customers nominated the league to receive a donation.

The Martyrs Lane centre and shop are run by SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK on behalf of Surrey County Council. The company’s Surrey communications manager, Louise Morton, visited the league’s headquarters in Godalming last week to meet its chief executive, Andy Knott, and hand over a cheque.

Mr Knott commented: “A big thank you to staff and customers at the Martyr’s Lane Revive shop, who are helping to both protect the environment and stop the persecution of animals in the name of cruel sports.”

