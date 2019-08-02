By: Editorial Team

Published August 2, 2019, in Entertainment

More than a dozen acts have been lined up for the first Surrey Americana Festival, which will take place at the Fiery Bird in Woking over the weekend of 21-22 September.

Local, national and touring US Americana bands will all feature including Surrey’s own Dustbowl Sinners, UK blues singer and harmonica player Katie Bradley and Hampshire’s finest roots trio the Mantic Muddlers.

LOCAL TALENT – The Dustbowl Sinners are taking part in the first Surrey Americana Festival



Also confirmed on the bill are the Will Purdue Band, Phil Coleman, Dave Lambert, Rebecca Jayne, Andy Twyman, J Lee & the Hoodoo Skulls, David Skinner, Downtown Roundabout, Beth Keeping and The Homing.

Another Fiery Bird date for your diaries is Saturday 12 October when this year’s Wake Up Woking will take place, featuring The Small Fakers.