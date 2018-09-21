By: Editorial Team

AMERICAN-STYLE high-rise living could come to Woking if a 33-storey apartment block in Commercial Way is given the go-ahead.

Cortland UK, the British arm of a developer based in Atlanta, Georgia, hopes to build 290 homes on the former British Home Stores premises, now occupied by the British Heart Foundation.

The company held public consultations in Christ Church last week showing that half the flats would be one-bed and the other half two and three-bed.

There are no plans for any shops or offices, as in some of the other town centre developments, but there would be “a tech-hub and co-working space for residents and visitors to enjoy”.

The block would contain a swimming pool and gym for the residents and there would be 24-hour concierge service. Uniformed porters are regular sights in the doorways of upmarket blocks in US cities.

Richard Olsen, Executive chairman of Cortland UK, Richard Olsen, said that the developer can make a real difference to Woking.

“The population of Woking is estimated to increase by 10,000 people by 2034. Woking is an attractive town for those living, working and visiting London.

“With improvements across the town, enviable links to Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, London and its major airports, it is a highly attractive town to live in,” Mr Olsen said.

