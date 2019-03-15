By: Editorial Team

Published March 15, 2019, in Entertainment

FRENCH-CANADIAN stage and screen star Audrey Brisson will play the wonderfully altruist Amélie Poulain in the UK tour of the musical adaptation of the much-loved, five-time Oscar-nominated film.

Amélie The Musical will tell the story of the imaginative and shy romantic with a gift for helping others, and the tour will come to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from Tuesday 27 August to Saturday 31 August.

Audrey Brisson will play Amélie Poulain. Picture by Michael Wharley

Amélie, originally a surprise hit 2001 film starring Audrey Tautou, is the story of a young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realises that to find her own contentment she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.