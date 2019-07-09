By: Editorial Team

Published July 9, 2019, in Other News

THE Ambassadors Cinema in Woking will close at the end of September for a major overhaul, which won’t see the venue reopen until the summer of 2020.

The town’s cinema since the Ambassadors complex was built in 1992, the venue has been running for 364 days a year since opening 27 years ago. With this comes a fair amount of wear and tear, on everything from the seats to the carpets.

Now with the chance for reinvention, with investment from Woking Borough Council and Ambassador Theatre Group, management say the project marks a significant collaboration as part of the town-wide regeneration.

“It’s going to be more than just a refurbishment. We’re going to strip the whole of the existing building out and start again,” said cinema project director Simon Thomsett.

The cinema will be closed from Saturday 28 September.