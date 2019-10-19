By: Editorial Team

BRANDS Hatch Grand Prix Circuit provided a bittersweet finale to the F4 British Championship for Double R Racing last weekend, with Mexican racer Sebastian Alvarez just missing out on a deserved driver’s title.

Woking’s Double R, which sealed the Teams Cup crown during the penultimate event of 2019 at Silverstone two weeks ago, headed into the championship finale with Alvarez tied on points at the top of the driver standings with Carlin Motorsport’s Zane Maloney.

Coming third in the first of Saturday’s two races, Alvarez needed to claw back a 10-point deficit in the second encounter and he duly delivered with a fantastic victory to open a five point advantage ahead of Sunday’s decisive finale – the tightest championship finish in British F4 history.

In a highly charged and unbelievably dramatic and unpredictable round 30 on Sunday though, a luckless retirement ended his title dream.

He concludes 2019 in second position with five wins and 14 other podiums.

“We really feel for Seb, he’s done a fantastic job this year but it wasn’t lost this weekend to be honest – we should’ve bagged 20 more points from Snetterton, for example, but a few things went against us this season”, reflected Double R team principal Anthony Hieatt, “Credit to the team though, the mechanics have done an incredible job with a difficult F4 car that can often be unreliable.”

