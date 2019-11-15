By: Editorial Team

Published November 15, 2019, in Entertainment

THE big-name dates are piling up for next year at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre. Among those already confirmed are Rob Brydon, Susan Boyle and Russell Watson.

Rob Brydon

Comedian Brydon, taking to the road with an eight-piece band for a new show called Songs and Stories, will be in town on Tuesday 24 March. Singer Boyle will be joined by Britain’s Got Talent winner Jai McDowall when she appears in Woking on Saturday 7 March.

Meanwhile, Russell Watson has announced some spring dates to celebrate 20 years since his debut album, The Voice. He will be at the New Victoria Theatre on Sunday 3 May.