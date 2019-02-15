By: Barry Rutter

Published February 15, 2019, in Entertainment

AN ALL-STAR cast will bring Yasmina Reza’s award-winning comedy Art to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from Monday 18 February to Saturday 23 February.

Taking to the stage will be BAFTA-nominated Nigel Havers, Olivier Award-winning Denis Lawson and British Comedy Award-winning Stephen Tompkinson.

Art stars Stephen Tompkinson, Nigel Havers and Denis Lawson

Art tells the tale of Serge who spends an extortionate amount of money on an all-white modernist painting, leaving his close friends Marc and Yvan baffled. But do their violent reactions to this provocative canvas mirror more dangerous antagonisms towards each other?

Art opened in 1996 and took both the West End and Broadway by storm, winning every major theatre award including the Olivier, Tony and Molière.