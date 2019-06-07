By: Editorial Team

Published June 7, 2019, in Entertainment

ONE OF several singers billing themselves as “the world’s number one Elvis tribute artist” brings his latest show to G Live, Guildford, on Saturday 15 June.

Taking Care of Elvis – The King Is Back will see musician, singer and songwriter Ben Portsmouth perform the songs of his hero.



Ben Portsmouth performing the songs of The King

Ben had Elvis’s DNA in his blood from an early age. His father was an avid Elvis fan and he grew up on a diet of Presley songs before starting his tribute act in 2005.

In August 2012, he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest which took place in Memphis, the first artist from outside the USA to win this title.