By: Editorial Team

Published September 12, 2019, in Other News

WOKING Air Cadets took second place in the Surrey Wing Field Day at Brooklands Museum, capping a busy summer of activities.

Cadets Lily Hallam and Isabella Marzolini complete a cube challenge during Surrey Wing Field Day

1349 (Woking) Squadron, Air Training Corps, entered six out of the nine categories in the field day and were placed or won four of them.

Commanding Officer, Pilot Officer Muir said: “I am so proud of our cadets. This is an amazing result. Many thanks to the staff on the day and those who supported us prior to the event, and well done to everyone.”

The squadron is holding open evenings on Tuesday 24 and Thursday 26 September from 8pm to 9pm in the Hoe Valley Community Building next to Woking Leisure Centre. Boys and girls aged 12 and in Year 8 or over are welcome to join.

For more information, email 1349@aircadets.org or visit @Pride1349 on Facebook or 1349woking on Instagram.

For the full report, get the 12 September edition of the News & Mail