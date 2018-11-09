By: Vicky

Published November 9, 2018, in Entertainment

WHEN X Factor finalist Katie Markham was selected by Adele to appear in the BBC Adele Special presented by Graham Norton, she never dreamt she would be singing live with her idol on stage and launching a new UK touring show all within a year.

That show, Someone Like You, is on the road with Katie performing Adele’s music from her three hit albums, 19, 21 and 25.

Katie says: “There’s a real beauty to Adele’s music. I think that’s why it appeals to so many people, she lays raw emotion out for all the world to see.”

The show features all the hits like Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You, Rolling In The Deep, Hello and Skyfall, as well as featuring a selection of songs by some of the legends that inspired Adele. It arrives at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking, on Saturday 17 November.