By: Editorial Team

Published November 23, 2019, in Headlines

ACTION for Happiness Get Togethers have recently celebrated a year of monthly gatherings at Patches of Horsell.

“I started running the Get Togethers because I wanted to share more happiness, kindness, positivity and optimism with people around me,” said Bev Tighe, a life coach based in Horsell.

HEART TO HEART – Bev, with celebratory balloon, marks the first anniversary of her Action for Happiness Get Togethers at Patches of Horsell

“I came across the Action for Happiness website about seven years ago when I was seeking online support for my mental health. It’s a movement of people from all walks of life who are taking action in their personal lives, communities, workplaces and schools to help create a happier and more caring society.

“We help people learn practical ways to increase their wellbeing and make others happier too, all based on the latest scientific evidence of what really works.”

PLAN OF ACTION – The ten-point Great Dream programme which has helped Bev

Bev continued: “When Action for Happiness, which is an international charitable organisation whose patron is the Dalai Lama, launched the concept of a Get Together in September last year, I started a month later, once I’d found a venue.

“Sarah Cawsey, at Patches, kindly gives us space to meet and we buy drinks and cakes from the café. Other than buying refreshments, the event is free.

“The Get Together is an hour on the first Wednesday of each month, so our next one is on 4 December. We begin at 10am, but ask people to arrive five to ten minutes early for a prompt start.

“The format includes an introduction with mindfulness and gratitude, then a discussion exploring specific questions.

“Our group sizes have ranged from four to 14, but typically it’s been around six to eight people. The sessions are friendly and welcoming, and all we ask is that people come along with an open mind and a willingness to share their own experiences from the heart.”

Bev’s Get Together’s have certainly drawn an enthusiastic response. “I attended Bev’s workshop and it made my week,” said Jo Ferrone. “What an incredibly positive, interesting and powerful morning in a world where so much negativity is highlighted.”

As well as organising the Get Togethers, Bev practises life coaching through Happy Heart Coaching. “I offer one-to-one coaching and also run group coaching workshops,” she said.

“I offer a free 30-minute discovery call to prospective clients to discuss how I could help. Then we can decide whether we’re a good fit to work together.”

To book a place at the next Get Together, please visit:

https://afhgettogetherhorsell_4december2019.eventbrite.co.uk

To learn more about Action for Happiness, please visit: www.actionforhappiness.org.

To book a discovery call with Bev, please email: bev@happyheartcoaching.co.uk

For the full story get the 21 November edition of the News & Mail