By: Editorial Team

Published March 29, 2019, in Entertainment

THREE very different Woking acts will gather at the Fiery Bird for an acoustic celebration of the town’s music scene past and present on Saturday 6 April.



Steve Brookes, an original member of The Jam and now an “acoustic troubadour”, is the driver behind the event to raise funds for Phoenix Cultural Centre as part of the campaign to secure a permanent live music and cultural venue in the town.

Steve co-founded The Jam with Paul Weller in 1972 and will share a few insights into how it all began as well as playing some of the songs from his musical journey.

He will be joined by post-punk outfit Phoenix Chroi and country singer Rebecca Jayne.

Phoenix Chroi will perform an acoustic set giving their poetic lyrics a chance to shine, while Rebecca, who has played in Nashville and made it into the top 100 iTunes Country charts, will showcase her guitar and vocal skills.