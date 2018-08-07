THE News & Mail and David Lloyd Woking are offering one lucky family the chance to win a six-month membership to enjoy a season of tennis; whether playing for fun or revving up the on-court competition.
The PlaySight SmartCourt has been introduced at the Westfield Avenue club to provide cutting-edge technology that transforms tennis practices and matches into fully interactive events that can be shared with family and friends.
The technology will revolutionise how players track and improve their tennis. With match stats and instant video replay, player can use PlaySight SmartCourt, to challenge close calls. The technology records the speed of serve, line calls and tracks technique. Players can use it themselves or to enhance expert tuition from a David Lloyd Woking tennis coach.
As players step off court, the SmartCourt session is automatically uploaded to the PlaySight network to be reviewed on a computer or phone anywhere, at any time. You will then be able to play back those epic rallies, cross court winners and comical moments and share with family and friends.
To enter, simply answer this question correctly:
Who said this to a Wimbledon umpire in 1981: “You cannot be serious”?
Send your answer to press@davidlloyd.co.uk by 9am on Thursday 9 August.
Competition Rules:
- No purchase necessary.
- Entries are limited to one per person and will not be accepted after 9am on Thursday 9 August, 2018.
- The winner will be selected at random and will be notified via email within 14 working days of the competition end date. If the prize is unclaimed, David Lloyd Leisure will select a new winner at random from the remaining competition entries. No discussion will be entered into concerning the outcome.
- The prize must be redeemed within six months from when the winner is notified. The membership can commence immediately if the winner wishes; prior to the opening of the club gaining entry to any other David Lloyd Club (and Harbour Club Kensington).
- This competition is open to UK residents aged 18 or over. Employees of David Lloyd Leisure, the companies or organisations with whom the competition or offer is being run, their agents or anyone directly connected with the promotion are not eligible to participate in the competition.
- No responsibility can be accepted by David Lloyd Leisure for entries lost, delayed, mislaid or not received due to any technical or unforeseen errors.
- Prizes are as stated only and no cash alternatives will be given. The promoter has the full and free right to alter arrangements or prizes should circumstances change.
- All entries and copyright in them automatically become the property of David Lloyd Leisure.
- Promoter: David Lloyd Leisure, The Hangar, Mosquito Way, Hatfield, Herts, AL10 9AX.
- The winner must agree to appear in a report and photographs published in the News & Mail.
