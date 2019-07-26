By: Editorial Team

Published July 26, 2019, in Woking Business

CREATIVE workspace provider Spaces has opened its first flexible working centre in Woking, providing a boost to what is already a thriving business community.

Spread across over 38,000 sq ft over nine open-plan floors, Spaces Woking One is the perfect base for businesses looking to work in the centre of town. Equipped with high-specification meeting rooms, premium private offices and open-plan areas, there is something for everyone, whether private working space or a communal environment to work collaboratively.



CGI of the new Spaces flexible working centre

The centre’s close proximity to Woking station and local transport links makes it an ideal location to reach London – whether as part of a daily commuter or a need to travel to business meetings in the capital.

“Demand for flexible office space is growing rapidly – our research shows that 73% of Brits believe that flexible working is the ‘new normal’, with 53% of professionals globally now working remotely for at least half their working week,” said Richard Morris, UK CEO of Spaces. “People are recognising that they are far more productive and successful in a dynamic working environment.

“We are delighted to have opened this new centre in Woking. Spaces offers a new type of workspace for companies and individuals looking for a place to work flexibly and be inspired by other like-minded people. The space offers fantastic connectivity and premier features, within a prime location in the newly developed town square.”